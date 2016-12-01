Trump urged to sell businesses

President-elect Donald Trump pledged Wednesday that he would leave “my great business” in order to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, prompting warnings from ethics experts that he must sell off his corporate assets if he wishes to resolve concerns about his financial interests influencing his new position of power.

In early-morning messages on Twitter, Trump left vague whether he would divest himself of his business interests or merely transfer day-to-day management to his children.

“While I am not mandated to do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses,” he tweeted, saying he would spell out the details in a Dec. 15 news conference.

In response, the federal government’s leading ethics agency appeared to take the unusual step of publicly urging Trump to sell his business holdings. In a series of casually worded tweets that were posted, removed and posted again, the Office of Government Ethics, the traditionally staid federal agency that often works closely with presidential transition teams, said that the “only way to resolve these conflicts of interest is to divest.”

The OGE’s messages were out of character for an ethics agency that is famously discreet, its advice delivered confidentially. The Watergate-era agency has broad responsibilities, overseeing the executive-branch ethics program, preventing conflicts of interest and working with every agency of the federal government to implement a working ethics program.

The office’s decision to go public surprised outside government-ethics experts, who nevertheless joined to say that Trump must sell his assets to be clear of conflicts.

“I think they’re trying to nudge him toward the right direction. And I think they should be doing that,” said Richard Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer under

Stuart Eizenstat, who served as President Jimmy Carter’s domestic policy chief and helped guide his transition to the White House, said that Trump’s announcement was “an important first step showing that he recognizes the concerns of the press and the public.”

Presidents are not bound by the strict conflict-of-interest laws governing most U.S. elected officials. Most modern presidents have agreed to sell or sequester their assets in a blind trust, led by an independent manager with supreme control, to keep past business deals, investments and relationships from influencing their White House term.

Don Fox, a former general counsel and acting director of the agency, noted that Trump’s disclosed financial holdings were unusually complex and widespread, saying, “It is not apparent on the face of it whether he could divest from all of his businesses.”