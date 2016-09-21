Tulsa victim carried drugs

TULSA, Okla. – Investigators found the drug PCP in the vehicle of an unarmed black man fatally shot by a white officer, according to Oklahoma police, but an attorney for the slain man’s family say discussion of drugs distracts from questions about the use of deadly force.

Tulsa Sgt. Dave Walker told the Tulsa World on Tuesday that investigators recovered one vial of PCP in Terence Crutcher’s SUV. Walker confirmed to The Associated Press that what he told the paper was true.

Attorneys for Crutcher’s family said that even if drugs were found in his vehicle, that wouldn’t justify his fatal shooting.

“Let us not be throwing a red herring and to say because something was found in the car, that was justification to shoot him,” said attorney Benjamin Crump, one of the family’s lawyers.

Crump compared Crutcher’s shooting with Monday’s arrest of New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami, who police say engaged officers in a shootout.

“He wasn’t killed. So why was an unarmed black man who has committed no crime, who only needs a hand, given bullets in his lungs?” Crump said.

Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby fatally shot the 40-year-old Crutcher on Friday after responding to a report of a stalled vehicle. Sgt. Shane Tuell said Tuesday that Shelby had a stun gun at the time of the shooting but did not use it. Officer Tyler Turnbough, who is also white, used a stun gun on Crutcher, police said.

Two 911 calls described an SUV that had been abandoned in the middle of the road. One unidentified caller said the driver was acting strangely, adding, “I think he’s smoking something.”

Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Monday that Crutcher had no weapon on him or in his SUV when he was shot. Shelby’s attorney, Scott Wood, said Crutcher was not following the officers’ commands and that Shelby was concerned because he kept reaching for his pocket as if he was carrying a weapon.

“He has his hands up and is facing the car and looks at Shelby, and his left hand goes through the car window, and that’s when she fired her shot,” Wood told the Tulsa World.

But attorneys for Crutcher’s family challenged that claim Tuesday, presenting an enlarged photo from the police footage that appeared to show that Crutcher’s window was rolled up. Local and federal investigations are underway.

Betty Shelby declined comment Tuesday, referring calls to her attorney. But her mother-in-law, Lois Shelby, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the officer is grieving for Crutcher’s family and isn’t prejudiced.

“She wouldn’t harm anyone. We’re all sick, we feel for the (Crutcher) family,” Lois Shelby said. “But, you know, we have a family that goes out every day and faces life and death. And when she is being accused of things she didn’t do wrong, it’s too much, and they don’t think about our family.”

The shooting comes four months after ex-Tulsa County volunteer deputy Robert Bates was sentenced to four years in prison on a second-degree manslaughter conviction in an unarmed black man’s 2015 death.