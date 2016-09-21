US Marshals capture man wanted in killing at rapper's party

NORFOLK, Va. – Authorities have captured a man wanted in a fatal shooting during a party hosted by rapper Young Jeezy.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday that 37-year-old Tobias Loftin was arrested Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Officials say he was taken into custody after a 30-minute standoff.

Virginia Beach Police say 34-year-old Demetrius McCloud of Norfolk was shot to death outside Club Embassy on Aug. 27. Officials say warrants for Loftin were issued last month on charges of first-degree murder and a weapons offense. Police asked the Marshals for help, and a tip led them to North Carolina.

Young Jeezy, also known as Jay Jenkins, is a four-time Grammy nominee from Atlanta whose hit songs include "Soul Survivor."