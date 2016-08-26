US wants to force lower speeds on truck, bus drivers

DETROIT -- The U.S. is seeking to forcibly limit how fast trucks, buses and other large vehicles can travel on the country's highways.

A new proposal Friday would impose the nationwide limit by electronically capping speeds with a device on newly made U.S. vehicles that weigh more than 26,000 pounds. Regulators are considering a cap of 60, 65 or 68 miles per hour, though that could change.

The government said capping speeds for large vehicles will reduce the 1,115 fatal crashes involving heavy trucks that occur each year.

The proposal offered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is subject to public comment before becoming final.