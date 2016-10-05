Yahoo doesn't fight surveillance demands

Yahoo in April of last year began secretly scanning the incoming emails of its hundreds of millions of users to comply with an order from the U.S. intelligence community, a move that prompted at least two officials to leave the company, according to a former Yahoo employee.

The company’s decision not to fight the order from intelligence officials caused Yahoo’s then-chief information security officer Alex Stamos to resign last year – and at least one other security staffer left the company – because of ethical concerns about the surveillance program, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter was confidential. Reuters, citing unnamed former employees, first reported the news Tuesday.

The government’s demand to scan email in real time alarmed privacy advocates, as did Yahoo’s compliance. Patrick Toomey, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, called the order “unprecedented and unconstitutional.”

“It is deeply disappointing that Yahoo declined to challenge this sweeping surveillance order, because customers are counting on technology companies to stand up to novel spying demands in court,” he said in a statement.

Google, which runs Gmail, said in a statement: “We’ve never received such a request, but if we did, our response would be simple: ‘no way.’ ” Microsoft, another major email provider, said, “We have never engaged in the secret scanning of email traffic like what has been reported today about Yahoo.”

It was unclear which intelligence agency directed Yahoo to scan emails, the person familiar with the matter said. It’s also unknown what the government officials were looking for and what, if any, data Yahoo turned over, the person said. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to a request for comment.

“Yahoo is a law abiding company, and complies with the laws of the United States,” the company said in a statement.

When reached via Twitter direct message, Stamos, who is now Facebook’s chief security officer, said, “I’m not commenting at all.”