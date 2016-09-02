Zika found in Florida mosquitoes

Also: SC bees killed by Zika spraying SUMMERVILLE, S.C. –There’s been some collateral damage in the fight against Zika – millions of honeybees in South Carolina. News outlets report that Dorchester County officials have apologized for killing the bees when the county failed to notify local beekeepers about mosquito spraying last weekend. Four travel-related cases of the Zika virus have been confirmed in the county northwest of Charleston. Aerial mosquito spraying operations were conducted Sunday morning. Flowertown Bee Farm and Supply in Summerville lost more than 2 million bees. Company co-owner Juanita Stanley says the farm “looks like it’s been nuked.” Andrew Macke, a hobby beekeeper, says he lost thousands of bees. The county usually notifies beekeepers before it sprays for mosquitoes. Officials say Sunday was the first time spraying had been done from the air.

MIAMI – Florida has found the Zika virus in three groups of mosquitoes trapped in Miami Beach – the first time this has happened in the continental U.S. – and authorities are blaming a particular flower for making mosquito control much more difficult.

One of the traps that tested positive was at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens, where bromeliads bloom. The plants trap standing water in their cylindrical centers, providing excellent breeding areas for mosquitoes amid their colorful flowers and pointy leaves.

“Everyone should know by now that bromeliads are really problematic for us. These are probably the No. 1 breeding area for mosquitoes,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

He said Miami Beach is removing all bromeliads from its landscaping, and he urged residents across the county to either pull them out or rinse them after every rain. Earlier this week, officials removed two truckloads of bromeliads from the botanical gardens, which remains closed.

And with Hurricane Hermine bringing much more rain to Florida, Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday ordered the county to immediately conduct aerial spraying by helicopter as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Zika virus causes only a mild and brief illness, at worst, in most people. But it can cause brain defects in babies carried by pregnant women with the virus.

The Zika-carrying mosquitoes were trapped in a touristy 1.5-square-mile area of South Beach identified as a zone of active transmission of the virus, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release.

“This is the first time we have found a Zika virus positive mosquito pool in the continental United States,” confirmed Erin Sykes, a CDC spokeswoman.

Finding the virus in mosquitoes has been likened by the CDC to finding a needle in a haystack, but the testing helps mosquito controllers target their efforts, and it confirms that the insects themselves, in addition to infected humans, have begun transmitting the virus inside the mainland United States.

The illness spreads from people to mosquitoes to people again through bites, but the insects do not spread the disease among their own population, and their lifespan is just a few weeks.

A poll released Thursday suggests nearly 48 percent of Americans are wary of traveling to U.S. destinations where people have been infected with Zika through mosquito bites.

Most of the Zika infections from Florida mosquitoes have been in the Miami area, not the tourist mecca of Orlando and its Walt Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld theme parks.

But Miami is a major tourism draw, with more than 15.5 million people making overnight visits to the city and its nearby beaches last year. Florida in general has a lot to lose as Zika spreads: The state set a new record for tourism with more than 105 million people from out of state and other countries visiting in 2015.

Officials said they are not considering asking restaurants and bars in the area to temporarily close outdoor dining areas, but they will increase spraying, trapping and testing.

“This is a very, very difficult mosquito to control,” said Gimenez. “The CDC director once told me this is the cockroach of mosquitoes, that it will find a way somehow to breed.”