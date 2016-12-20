12 dead as semi rams Berliners

BERLIN – A massive black semi truck plowed into a Christmas market teeming with revelers in west Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people, wounding dozens more and leaving Germans mourning a national tragedy during the holiday season.

The incident, described by the White House as an apparent “terrorist attack,” had echoes of the deadly truck assault in the French city of Nice in July, which killed 86 people and was claimed by the Islamic State. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière told Germany’s ARD national broadcaster: “I don’t want to use the word ‘attack’ yet, although a lot points to one.”

German authorities late Monday were questioning a male suspect arrested several hundred yards from the site, who matched a description of the truck driver. A dead body was found in the passenger side of the truck, which had Polish license plates.

Two senior German officials briefed on the matter told the Washington Post that the suspect is believed to be a Pakistani national who arrived in February as an asylum seeker. If the man is confirmed as the culprit, it is likely to fuel an already heated debate in Germany over Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open the door last year to nearly 1 million migrants, most of them fleeing war in the Middle East.

The deadly incident occurred near the historic Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in the Breitscheidplatz, a major public plaza. The bloodshed came at the height of activity at the Christmas markets, a cherished German tradition that draws locals and tourists to city squares for mugs of mulled wine, grilled sausages and regional sweets, as well as shopping at quaint stalls that sell handmade ornaments and other items.

In Berlin, the festive scene turned into panic shortly after 8 p.m. Monday as the truck veered onto the sidewalk and crashed between market stalls, running 50 to 80 feet before stopping, according to witnesses.

Some victims were pinned under its wheels while others were struck and tossed onto the pavement.

According to police spokes­woman Valeska Jaku­bow­ski, 12 people were killed and 48 were being treated at a hospital.

Afterward, the scene remained a horrific tableau of crushed wood, broken glass and blood. Lying near the truck was a fallen Christmas tree, its star toppled.

Following a rash of arrests, plots and attacks, Germany – like much of Europe – has been bracing for a terror assault on Christmas markets. Security had been beefed up, with guards checking bags at entrance points. This year, German officials have arrested more than a dozen people suspected of involvement in terror plots, while two others have carried out small-scale attacks.

According to Germany’s DPA news service, the owner of the truck, Ariel Zurawski, told the Polish network TVN 24 that the vehicle was being driven by his cousin on Monday and was carrying steel parts to Berlin. But he said he had lost touch with his cousin around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the truck had been hijacked.

In Berlin, an elderly man who saw the bloodshed told the Berliner Morgenpost that the driver appeared to be targeting the market, turning off his lights as he steered toward the crowds.

“It must have been on purpose, because he didn’t have the lights on,” he said. “Then I just heard this loud bang and hysterical screams.”

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two attacks in Germany this year.