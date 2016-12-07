2 Hamas militants killed in tunnel collapse

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – The Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza says two of its members were killed when a military tunnel they were working on collapsed in the territory near the border with Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry said another Palestinian was injured in the incident. Hamas said they were working in a "resistance tunnel."

More than a dozen Palestinians have died this year while digging or repairing the Hamas tunnels.

The group is trying to rebuild its vast underground tunnel network that was damaged in the 2014 war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel.

Tunnels are designed to store weapons and to infiltrate Israel to carry out attacks.

Hamas overtook Gaza by force in 2007 after routing troops loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and has since fought three wars with Israel.