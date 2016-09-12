2 Libyan oil terminals fall to rogue general

BENGHAZI, Libya – Libyan forces loyal to a powerful general recaptured two key oil terminals from militias in a surprise attack Sunday, according to officials familiar with the operation, a move that adds a new layer to the turmoil gripping the North African nation since 2011.

Officials said forces led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, who heads the Libyan National Army, took over the Ras Lanuf and al-Sidra terminals on Libya’s Mediterranean coast and were battling militias at a third terminal, al-Zueitina.

The majority of Libya’s oil exports went through the three terminals before a militia known as the Petroleum Facilities Guards seized them more than two years ago.

“Zero hour has arrived, so march forward like wolves and charge like lions,” Hifter told his forces as they prepared for Sunday’s dawn attack. In a radio message, he urged the troops not to harm civilians or damage the facilities.

The militia driven out of the facilities is allied with the recently-formed, U.N.-backed government headquartered in the capital, Tripoli.

That government does not recognize Hifter as commander of the national army.

The Petroleum Facilities Guards’ leader, Ibrahim Jedran, struck a deal in July with the U.N. envoy to Libya, Martin Kobler. The details of that pact were never disclosed, but critics have speculated that it involved billions of dollars, sparking charges that Kobler and the United Nations were empowering the warlord viewed by many as having held Libya’s oil hostage.