2 leaders in Macedonia election claim wins

Nikola Gruevski, leader of the ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, greets his supporters claiming victory on a general election, at the party headquarters in Skopje, Macedonia, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Nearly complete results in Macedonia's national election gave the conservative coalition a slim lead over its left-wing rival early Monday, though no bloc appeared headed to winning a parliamentary majority on its own. (AP Photo/Dragan Perkovski)
Supporters of the ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, celebrate claiming victory on a general election, in front of the party headquarters in Skopje, Macedonia, early Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Nearly complete results in Macedonia's national election gave the conservative coalition a slim lead over its left-wing rival early Monday, though no bloc appeared headed to winning a parliamentary majority on its own. (AP Photo/Dragan Perkovski)
Roberto Battelli, third from left, the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) special coordinator, speaks to the media during a news conference in Skopje, Macedonia, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, a day after the country's general election. International election monitors said Monday the vote was â€œgenerally well administeredâ€ and proceeded without major incidents. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Jess Baily, the U.S. Ambassador to Macedonia, speaks to the media at a news conference in Skopje, Macedonia, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, a day after the country's general election. International observers said in a preliminary report that the Macedonia's early election were "generally well administered" and preceded without major incidents. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Two painters with ladders and buckets walk through a street in Skopje, Macedonia, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, a day after the country's general election. Nearly complete results in Macedonia's early general elections show the country's conservative coalition in a slim victory over its Social Democratic rivals, but with neither party winning enough parliamentary seats to form a government. Both sides have claimed victory. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
December 12, 2016 3:00 PM
2 leaders in Macedonia election claim wins
KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES | Associated Press
SKOPJE, Macedonia -- Macedonia's conservative coalition secured a slim lead over its Social Democratic rivals in an early parliamentary election, but neither party won enough seats to form a government and both sides claimed victory Monday.
With nearly complete results from the Sunday election reported, international election monitors said the vote was "generally well administered" and conducted without major incidents.
The election was called as part of a Western-brokered deal to defuse a deep two-year political crisis sparked by a massive wiretapping scandal, in which the left-wing opposition had blamed the conservative prime minister for an illegal wiretapping operation targeting more than 20,000 people.
Results Monday from 99.7 percent of polling stations showed the conservative coalition led by former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE with about 38 percent of the vote. A left-leaning coalition headed by opposition leader Zoran Zaev's Social Democrats garnered 36.7 percent.
The electoral commission's website, which crashed for extended periods overnight, gave no seat projections.
Senior VMRO-DPMNE official Vlatko Gjorcev angrily urged the electoral commission to publish the number of seats that each party won as soon as possible, and complained the commission head had allegedly "gone to sleep" Monday afternoon and evening.
"It is obvious that VMRO-DPMNE won with a considerable majority of votes," Gjorcev said, warning election authorities to "not even think of falsifying the people's will."
Election observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a preliminary report that the voting had gone smoothly overall. But they noted the campaign took place in an environment "characterized by public mistrust in institutions and the political establishment, and allegations of voter coercion."
"The election day was good," OSCE special coordinator Roberto Battelli told reporters in Skopje.
Without a parliamentary majority, the election's winner would have to form a governing coalition with a smaller party. Political analyst Albert Musliu said the two main coalitions would now turn to the ethnic Albanian political bloc for negotiations.
"With this result, big bargaining will start," Musliu said.
The Democratic Union for Integration, a party that usually allies with Gruevski, headed the ethnic Albanian vote with 7.3 percent of the total. A new ethnic Albanian party formed two years ago, Besa, came in an unexpected second with 4.87 percent. The Democratic Party of Albanians, which had been expected to finish second, was pushed into fourth behind Besa and another new party, the Alliance for Albanians.
Nearly 67 percent of Macedonia's 1.8 million registered voters cast ballots in Sunday's election, one of the highest turnouts in recent general elections.
Addressing his supporters Sunday night, Gruevski declared victory.
"This is the 10th electoral victory for VMRO, and the majority of the people gave the vote to our program and vision," he said.
Supporters of the opposition coalition, however, also claimed their side was headed to victory and gathered in celebration outside the main government building in the capital, Skopje.