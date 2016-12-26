92 killed in Russian plane crash

MOSCOW – A Russian military passenger plane carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers, dancers and orchestra members plunged into the Black Sea minutes after it took off en route Sunday to a military base in Syria, killing all 92 people on board, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

As of Sunday evening, the cause of the crash had yet to be determined. Although some officials initially ruled out terrorism, Russia’s special Investigative Committee, which opened a criminal inquiry, is considering all possibilities.

“Of course, the entire spectrum and almost any possible causes … are being probed, but it is premature now to speak about this” as a terrorist act, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters in Sochi, the Black Sea resort where the plane had made a refueling stop.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a Russian military spokesman, told reporters no one survived after the aging Soviet-era jet, which originally set out from Moscow, crashed shortly a refueling.

“The area of the crash site has been established,” Konashenkov said. “No survivors have been spotted.”

Russian news agencies reported that the plane had not sent a distress signal before disappearing from the radar and that no life rafts had been found by 3,000 people engaged in the recovery. Konashenkov described the captain of the jet as an experienced “first-class pilot.”

In nationally televised comments, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared today a national day of mourning and said the cause of the crash would be carefully investigated.

Earlier Sunday, Viktor Ozerov, head of the defense affairs committee in the upper house of Russian parliament, said in remarks carried by the state news agency RIA Novosti that he “totally excludes” terrorism as a possible cause. The news agency Interfax quoted a law enforcement source as saying that the aircraft took off from a heavily guarded military aerodrome outside Moscow.

“Infiltrating it in order to plant an explosive device on a plane does not appear possible. For its part, the airport in Sochi is a dual-purpose one and has increased security,” Interfax quoted the source as saying. “Outsider infiltration or a staff member bringing unauthorized items is ruled out.”

The crash shook Russia less than a week after its ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was fatally shot in public by a man shouting slogans about the war in Syria, an assassination captured on video. Since then, Moscow and Ankara have made a show of their willingness to work together and, along with Iran, bring a settlement to the Syrian conflict. Sunday, Putin received condolences from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Among the victims was Yelizaveta Glinka, known in Russia as “Doctor Liza,” who had won broad acclaim for her charity work, which included missions to the war zone in eastern Ukraine. Her foundation announced that she was accompanying a shipment of medicines for a hospital in Syria. Russian state television showed her accepting an honor from Putin for her work.