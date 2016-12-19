As IS battle in Mosul persists, food runs out

MOSUL, Iraq – Hundreds of thousands of people who remain in this northern Iraqi city are struggling to find food and safe drinking water as the protracted offensive against Islamic State militants batters their neighborhoods.

When the battle began seven weeks ago, aid agencies feared that an exodus from the city would overwhelm already crowded camps. Instead, most people heeded government advice to stay in their homes as security forces advanced.

Now many of those residents lack even basic services, with water supplies cut by the fighting, and U.N. and government aid distributions unable to reach all of those in need. Some residents are moving from neighborhood to neighborhood in search of food or to escape the bombardment.

Meanwhile, in areas still controlled by the Islamic State, a siege by security forces is slowly tightening, pushing up food prices and causing shortages while the militants prevent people from leaving.

Iraq is struggling to meet the needs of 3.2 million people displaced over the past three years during fighting against the Islamic State. To limit the displacement from Mosul, the government airdropped leaflets over the city telling civilians to stay put.

But few commanders expect the battle to finish anytime soon, and the misery unfolding in Mosul is expected to worsen as winter sets in.

Reaching people inside the city is risky for humanitarian agencies, which also say they do not have enough aid to meet the need.

This month, Iraqi counterterrorism forces escorted a truck carrying bottled water into the neighborhood of Zuhoor, which had been retaken two days earlier. People quickly crowded around to grab whatever they could.

“Is there any food?” they clamored. “We don’t have any food.”

Because of the shortages, some residents have decided to leave the recently reclaimed neighborhoods and move to others on the city’s edge that are better supplied.

Only people who end up in the camps are included among the official number of displaced – 100,000 people – and the United Nations says it has no way to gauge how many internally displaced are in the city.

Jassim al-Attiyah, Iraq’s deputy minister for migration and displacement, estimated that more than 150,000 are displaced within the city and that hundreds of thousands of others remain in their homes but still need aid.

“There is some aid, but it’s a big battle,” he said.

Half the direct assistance provided by the United Nations since the beginning of the operation for Mosul has been distributed to those in the city, said Lise Grande, the United Nations’ humanitarian coordinator for Iraq.

“We are very worried that we are going to run out of supplies,” she said. “We only have limited amounts of stocks, and if everyone near and inside Mosul requires help, we won’t have enough – not by a long shot.”

The United Nations and its partners are providing food parcels to sustain families for a month – after which the government’s public food-distribution system is supposed to take over. “We’re hoping this happens, because in many locations the first month is nearly over,” she said.