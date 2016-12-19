Police guard a Christmas market after a truck ran into the crowded Christmas market in Berliin Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
In this screen grab taken from video, emergency services attend the scene, after an attack by a truck at a Christmas market, in Berlin, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. German media are reporting a truck has run into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin, causing multiple injuries. Both the Berliner Zeitung newspaper and the Berliner Morgenpost reported the truck ran into the market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening. (AP)
December 19, 2016 3:35 PM
At least 9 killed, many injured at Berlin market
Associated Press
BERLIN -- Berlin police say a truck has run into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing at least nine people and causing multiple injuries.
Police said on Twitter that the truck rammed into the market outside the capital's popular Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening.
Bild newspaper posted a picture of a large Scania truck with its windshield smashed out on the sidewalk alongside the market.
Police say they're still investigating whether the incident was an accident or an attack.