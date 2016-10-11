- A model shows 'The Sky Blue Diamond' ring at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. The mesmerizing and rare vivid blue diamond weighs 8.01 carats, mounted by Cartier, will be on auction on Nov. 16, 2017 with an estimate of 15-25 million dollars (12-20 million pounds, 13.5-22.5 million euro). (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
October 11, 2016 8:20 AM
Blue is the color: Diamond ring could fetch $25 million
Associated Press
Sotheby's auction house says the Cartier ring holds an 8.01 carat blue stone named the Sky Blue Diamond. It will be displayed in London on Thursday through Monday before a sale in Geneva on Nov. 16.
David Bennett, chairman of Sotheby's jewelry division, said Tuesday that the diamond was a "wonderfully clear celestial blue, presented in an extremely elegant square emerald cut." He said it would "captivate all collectors of exceptional gemstones."
In May, the 14.62 carat "Oppenheimer Blue" diamond sold for more than 56.8 million Swiss francs ($57.6 million), including fees, crushing the previous record for the most expensive diamond ever sold at auction.