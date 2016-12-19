Bomb kills 52 Yemeni soldiers, police

SANAA, Yemen – A suicide bomber disguised as a policeman detonated himself Sunday outside a military base in the southern port city of Aden, killing at least 52 soldiers and policemen waiting to collect their salaries, officials said.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement. The carnage comes a week after a nearby bombing by the extremist group killed more than 50 soldiers.

Sunday’s attack, which officials said injured 40, bore the hallmarks of other assaults by the Islamic State and al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. Both groups have been carrying out bombings and assassinations with regular frequency, seizing advantage of the chaos from nearly two years of conflict that has fractured Yemen.

“We expect the death toll to rise,” said Ramzi Alfadhli, a spokesman for the Yemeni special forces in Aden.

Gunmen slay 10 at Jordan tourist site

Seven police officers, two Jordanian civilians and one Canadian tourist were killed Sunday when gunmen staged a series of attacks on police patrols and a historic castle in the heart of the southern city of Karak. Four gunmen were also killed.

According to Jordanian police, at least 28 others were injured, and security sources confirmed that as many as 14 people, mainly foreign tourists, were held hostage by the gunmen.

By evening, according to local media reports, Jordanian special forces had freed them after a five-hour standoff.

During the attacks, as many as 10 gunmen holed themselves up in the Karak Crusader castle, a major tourist attraction and one of the most complete Crusader castles in the world.

Record-low temps chill Plains states

Temperatures plunged to minus 20 degrees and lower Sunday across much of the northern Plains, with a fresh surge of bitter arctic air reaching into the Midwest.

Travelers were stranded and delayed as a blizzard shut down Interstate 90 in parts of Montana on Sunday.

Weather-related delays at Indianapolis International Airport caused about 100 passengers to spend Saturday night in the terminal, but most travelers were on their way Sunday morning.

Chicago police said a commercial plane slid off a runway early Sunday at O’Hare International Airport. No injuries were reported.

Bismarck, North Dakota, posted a new record low for the date of Dec. 17 with 31 degrees below zero on Saturday before midnight, said National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Hargrove. Linton, North Dakota, was even colder at minus 33 degrees early Sunday.

Record lows reported for Sunday’s date included 31 below zero in Huron, South Dakota, and Marshall, Minnesota, and 27 below zero in Spencer, Iowa.

Colorado residents were digging out after up to 16 inches of snow fell across the state on Saturday.

1 dies as tree falls on wedding party

One person died and at least five others were injured after a large eucalyptus tree fell Saturday afternoon on top of a wedding party in Southern California, officials said.

Whittier police responding to “multiple 911 calls” arrived at Penn Park to find several members of large wedding party trapped underneath a tree that had fallen, a police spokesman said.

Police immediately began trying to free those underneath what they described as a large tree with multiple trunks. When Los Angeles County firefighters arrived, they used chain saws to cut away more of the branches.

Horses killed in Kentucky blaze

The owner of a horse training center in Lexington said Sunday a barn fire killed numerous horses.

Lexington police told WKYT-TV the fire broke out at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the Mercury Equine Center in Lexington. Center owner Eric Reed said 36 horses were inside the barn and several were saved before the building started to collapse.

Other horses were later found wandering about the property. Reed estimated that about a dozen horses survived. Reed said most of the horses that died were yearlings and some were racehorses.

Reed speculated that the barn may have been struck by lightning Saturday night during severe thunderstorms that moved through the area.

Texas city decides water OK to drink

A nearly four-day ban on drinking the water in Corpus Christi, Texas, was lifted on Sunday after test results showed no contamination due to a chemical leak, the city’s mayor announced.

Mayor Dan McQueen said residents could resume using the city’s water supply for drinking, bathing and cooking. None of the 28 drinking water samples the Environmental Protection Agency reviewed tested positive for Indulin AA-86, an asphalt-emulsifying agent that’s corrosive, the federal agency said Sunday in a statement.

Amnesty rebukes Myanmar military

The actions of Myanmar’s military may constitute crimes against humanity, human rights group Amnesty International has warned, based on accounts of violence against the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority.

Amnesty released a report today outlining its accusations. The report comes as Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is set to meet fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asians Nations at a meeting today in Yangon.