Britain blacks out TV to spur exercise

LONDON – One of Britain’s leading broadcasters blacked out its programs for an hour in hopes of spurring viewers to get some exercise. ITV shut down broadcasts on several of its channels Saturday morning as part of its effort to entice UK citizens to sports clubs, which were opened for free this weekend.

Many viewers lauded ITV’s challenge to couch potatoes. Others, predictably, stuck to their sofas and poked fun at the gesture.

