- In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. As Netanyahu visits the White House, the Trump administration has suggested that peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution – a position that could represent a dramatic shift from 20 years of U.S. policy. Speaking to reporters ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting Wednesday with Netanyahu, a senior White House official said Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, that Trump is eager to begin facilitating a peace deal between the two sides and hoping to bring them together soon. (Gali Tibbon, Pool via AP, File)
February 15, 2017 8:21 AM
CIA chief meets Palestinians' Abbas in first top-level talks
KARIN LAUB | Associated Press
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Two senior Palestinian officials say CIA chief Mike Pompeo secretly held talks in the West Bank with Mahmoud Abbas, the first high-level meeting between the Palestinian leader and a Trump administration official.
The officials said on Wednesday that the meeting took place a day earlier at Abbas' headquarters in Ramallah.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters about the meeting, which had not been announced.
The meeting, described as "warm and positive," came ahead of White House talks later Wednesday between President Donald Trump and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
Palestinian officials have expressed concern they might be sidelined by a Trump administration seen as overtly pro-Israel.
Washington had no immediate comment.