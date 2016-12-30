Cease-fire in Syria begins, raising settlement hopes

BEIRUT – A cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey went into effect in war-ravaged Syria at midnight Thursday, a potential breakthrough in the six years of fighting that have left more than a quarter-million people dead and triggered a refugee crisis across Europe.

If it holds, the truce between the Syrian government and the country’s mainstream rebel forces will be followed by peace talks next month in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in announcing the agreement. He described it, however, as “quite fragile” and requiring “special attention and patience.”

The first half-hour of the cease-fire was one of “comprehensive calm,” said Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. He said that before the truce came into force, the government was bombing several areas, including the province of Aleppo and suburbs of the capital, Damascus.

The truce had the backing of both Russia, Syria’s chief battlefield ally, and Turkey, which has been supporting the rebels. Russia said the deal was signed by seven of Syria’s major rebel factions, though none of them immediately confirmed it, and one of them denied signing.

Previous cease-fires in the Syrian civil war all collapsed, some in a matter of days. And this latest agreement, like previous ones, does not include extremist factions such as the Islamic State group and al-Qaida’s branch in Syria.

Still, the deal raised hopes for a political settlement to the ruinous war, in part because the landscape has significantly shifted recently.

For one thing, the tide has turned in Syrian President Bashar Assad’s favor militarily over the past year, with the government retaking the city of Aleppo from the rebels days ago. Also, Turkey, which is fighting Kurdish and Islamic militants at home, appears more willing to strike a bargain with Russia if it means protecting its borders.

“This is a different political scene, and one would expect some outcomes to emerge,” said Hilal Khashan, political science professor at the American University of Beirut. He cautioned, however, against expecting immediate results from the first round of talks.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem welcomed the cease-fire agreement and said there is a “real chance” for a political settlement.

In comments made to Syrian TV, he said the Syrian government will attend the peace talks “with an open mind,” but he suggested it would not be willing to compromise on Assad’s fate. Assad’s remaining in power has been a major sticking point in the crisis.

“Everything is negotiable except national sovereignty and the people’s right to choose its leadership,” al-Moallem said.

Putin said the cease-fire will be guaranteed by both Moscow and Turkey. Turkey has been allowing opposition forces to use its long border with Syria to cross back and forth. The agreement was also praised by Iran, another of Assad’s strongest backers.