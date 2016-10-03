Colombians reject peace accord

BOGOTA, Colombia – Colombian voters rejected a peace deal with FARC rebels on Sunday, a surprise outcome that risks prolonging a 52-year-old armed conflict, and in doing so tossed the peace process into chaos.

By a razor margin of 50.25 percent to 49.75 percent, voters rejected the peace deal, a Brexit-style backlash that few were expecting.

After nearly six years of negotiations, many handshakes and ceremonial signatures, Colombia’s half-century war is not over. Not even close.

Surveys had predicted an easy win for the “yes” vote by a margin of 2-1. Instead the result delivers a crushing blow to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who since 2011 has pursued the peace deal with single-minded determination and to the steady detriment of his own popularity.

He took an extraordinary risk by insisting that the accord – the product of tedious, grinding negotiations with the FARC – would be valid only if Colombian voters gave their blessing.

They didn’t, and that failure has left Santos politically crippled. The president’s supporters began insisting that FARC leaders and government negotiators re-open the accord, but Santos had repeatedly warned Colombians that no such thing would be possible.

Sunday’s vote was also an extraordinary rejection of the guerrilla commanders of the FARC, who in recent months have tried to engineer a makeover of the rebels’ image in preparation for an eventual return to politics. The outcome reveals the depths of Colombian public animosity toward the rebels, accumulated by decades of kidnappings, bombings and land seizures in the name of Marxist-Leninist revolution.

Sunday’s vote, for many Colombians, was about far more than a cease-fire with FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Many saw the country’s political and judicial integrity at stake, and the peace accord as a dubious giveaway to the rebels.

“I want peace, but not if it means kneeling down to the guerrillas,” said Bogota resident Piedad Ramos, 60. “Santos has divided and deceived the country.”

Gina Narvaez, 34, voted “no” because she wants the two sides to “take another look at some of the points of the accord.”

Her brother and her uncle were kidnapped by the FARC in the Huila department in the 1990s. They were freed only after a costly ransom payment.

“They need to change to accord so that there’s some kind of punishment for those who committed these crimes,” she said.

Voter turnout was lower than 40 percent, and heavy rains along Colombia’s Caribbean coast, one of the strongholds of president Santos, might have sapped support for the accord.

No one knows what will happen now with the nearly 5,800 fighters FARC fighters who were preparing to move into U.N.-monitored camps to lay down their weapons and start a transition to civilian life. They will presumably remain in their jungle hideouts, and a bilateral cease-fire between the rebels and the government is also now in doubt.

By insisting on a deal that would allow them to avoid prison time in exchange for providing full and honest testimony to their war crimes, FARC’s leaders gambled that such an arrangement would be acceptable to Colombian voters. They were wrong.

The accord is not a surrender for the FARC, and includes other concessions to the rebels, including the guarantee of at least 10 seats in Colombia’s congress through 2026.

Colombians on both sides of the debate saw the significance of their vote in terms much bigger than the armed conflict itself.

At a base level, it was a clash between the two most powerful figures in Colombian politics: Santos and his arch-nemesis, conservative former president and senator Álvaro Uribe, who led the campaign against the peace deal.

The son of a wealthy Bogota publishing family, Santos is a figure from Colombia’s urban, globalized business elite, for whom the war with FARC has been a kind of anachronistic developmental constraint. They were hoping a peace deal would bring a new wave of foreign investment to Colombia, and increased trade.

Uribe, whose father, a cattle rancher, was killed by the guerrillas, represents the traditional Colombian landowners who bore the burnt of the FARC’s rural terror. They largely financed the paramilitary groups whose counterinsurgency campaign against the guerrillas and Colombian civilians produced the war’s worst violence. Their land disputes with farmers were at the origin of the conflict.

While FARC leaders did not formally campaign, the rebels made a major last-minute public relations push ahead of the vote. For the first time, rebel commanders met with the families of victims at the sites of notorious FARC massacres, seeking forgiveness.

Most important, FARC leaders announced Saturday they would make a formal declaration of their financial assets to make reparations to victims.