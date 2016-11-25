Death toll hits 74 in China after scaffolding collapse

BEIJING – The death toll from the collapse of scaffolding at a construction site in eastern China rose to 74, state media said early today, in the country’s worst work-safety accident in over two years.

Two others were injured after the work platform at a power plant cooling tower that was under construction collapsed Thursday, sending iron pipes, steel bars and wooden planks tumbling down on the workers, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The cooling tower was being built in the city of Fengcheng in Jiangxi province, an official with the local Work Safety Administration who would only give his surname, Yuan, said by telephone. About 500 rescue workers, including paramilitary police officers, dug through the debris with their hands, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged local governments to learn from the accident and hold those responsible accountable.

China has suffered several major work-safety accidents in recent years blamed on weak regulatory oversight, systemic corruption and pressure to boost production amid a slowing economy.

The scaffolding accident happened the same day that Yang Dongliang, a former head of the State Administration of Work Safety, stood trial in a Beijing court for allegedly accepting $4.3 million in bribes between 2002 and last year, as he rose through the ranks as an official in Tianjin before joining the regulatory agency.

Yang was sacked in August 2015 in connection with a massive explosion at an illegal chemical warehouse in the northern port of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. The head of a logistics company was given a suspended death sentence over the case.