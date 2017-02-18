Diplomats eased by Tillerson

Also: Sessions urged to recuse from review WASHINGTON – Dozens of House Democrats are calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s review of contacts between President Trump’s associates and Russian government operatives. Fifty-five lawmakers, led by House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., signed a letter sent to Sessions late Thursday asking him to withdraw based on his ties to Trump’s campaign and key figures who have been alleged to have ties to Russia. – Washington Post

BONN, Germany – When Secretary of State Rex Tillerson came to Germany this week to meet with his counterparts, he faced roomfuls of worried diplomats.

Many sought clues from the fledgling U.S. diplomat who to that point had made no public remarks on foreign policy since taking office two weeks ago. But as Tillerson left the Group of 20 meeting of foreign ministers Friday afternoon, there was a palpable sense of relief, mingled with lingering concerns about the direction of U.S. foreign policy in the Trump administration.

The relief stemmed in part from a sense that Tillerson is a serious man who came to Bonn on Wednesday in what his aides called “listening mode,” willing to hear their viewpoints.

“Met a lot of people, made a lot of new friends,” Tillerson told reporters.

Asked if he was taking any messages back to the president, he replied, “Many,” but declined to elaborate.

There had been concerns the United States would tolerate the continued rule of Syrian President Bashar Assad in favor of an all-out effort to defeat Islamic State militants.

“I believe it is important and absolutely instrumental to have a close dialogue with the United States on the Syria issue, and on many other issues,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Tillerson “participated vigorously” in the discussion on Syria, and the U.S. allies were assured that Washington backs dialogue, not just military force. “All the participants want a political solution, because a military solution alone won’t lead to peace in Syria,” he said.

Diplomats said they also got the sense that there would be no radical shift in the U.S. stance toward Russia, despite Tillerson’s friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov characterized his discussions with Tillerson, whom he had never met before, as “pragmatic and businesslike.”

Tillerson apparently had a cordial meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China’s official Xinhua news agency reported they had discussed ties between the two countries, despite Trump’s breach of the one-China policy when he took a phone call from the leader of Taiwan before his inauguration.

State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said Tillerson expressed concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, and urged China to help “moderate” its neighbor’s behavior.

The one note of discord came from France, over the Trump administration’s willingness to step back from insisting on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Ayrault told reporters he finds the U.S. position “confused and worrying.”

“I wanted to remind him after the meeting between Donald Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that in France’s view, there are no other options other than the perspective of a two-state solution, and that the other option which Mr. Tillerson brought up was not realistic, fair or balanced,” he said.