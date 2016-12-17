EU's Tusk urges Polish govt to respect the constitution

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Council President Donald Tusk on Saturday urged Poland's ruling party to respect the country's constitution, its people and democratic practices in politics as two days of anti-government protests spread from Warsaw to two other cities.

Government opponents protested outside the presidential palace and the parliament building for a second day Saturday over a government plan to restrict journalists' access to lawmakers in parliament.

The protests came amid rising political tensions over the ruling conservative Law and Justice party's policies under chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski and followed a large spontaneous demonstration Friday outside parliament.

Tusk, Poland's former prime minister, invoked the word "dictatorship" and reminded his audience of protests held in Poland under communism that ended in bloodshed.

"I appeal to those who hold real power in our country to respect the people, the principles and values of the constitution, the standing procedures and good practices," Tusk said in Wroclaw, southwest Poland, where he was attending a cultural event.

He warned that whoever was undermining the "European model of democracy" in Poland was "exposing us all to strategic risks."

The crowd of a few thousand in Warsaw chanted "Freedom! Equality! Democracy!" and waved Polish and European Union flags, a reflection of the pro-European views of many liberal, urban Poles who oppose the ruling party.

"This conflict is entering a new, more aggressive phase," said Szymon Roginski, a photographer who joined the protest with his two young sons. "Every day we hear news that makes us understand that we are further and further away from democracy. People have had enough."

President Andrzej Duda, who is allied with the ruling party, expressed deep concern and declared a readiness to mediate in the dispute. Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was to make a televised address later Saturday night.

The ruling party, which has increased welfare spending, still remains popular with many Poles, particularly those outside of the cities and on modest incomes.

Some protesters Saturday held up copies of the constitution. They also chanted "Solidarity!" reflecting how many link today's protests to the anti-communist opposition of the past. A large police presence guarded the Parliament building.

The protests were organized by the civic group Committee for the Defense of Democracy and two opposition parties, Civic Platform and Modern. Ryszard Petru, head of Modern, told the crowd in Warsaw that Poles would not accept the "dictators" who are trying to restrict the access of journalists to parliament.

In the biggest parliamentary crisis in years, opposition lawmakers protested that government plan Friday, blocking a vote on the budget. Governing party members then voted in another hall, but the opposition says the vote was flawed and illegal.

Opposition lawmakers are now demanding a repeat vote on Tuesday and some are occupying the session hall to demand that.

Kaczynski on Saturday sought a meeting with media representatives. On Friday he called the obstruction of parliament "hooliganism" and threatened protesters with consequences.