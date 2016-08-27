France's high court topples burkini ban

PARIS – France’s highest administrative court on Friday overturned a ban on burkinis in a coastal area of the south of France, capping a month of intense national scandal and international outrage.

In the last month, more than two dozen French cities and towns have outlawed the full-body swimsuit – designed for Muslim women to enjoy the beach while still observing traditional codes of modesty.

Local governments had imposed the bans in the name of secularism because, for some, the burkini seemed an unwelcome display of religion threatening the basic French ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity.

But for many French Muslims and members of France’s intelligentsia, the bans sparked an instant outrage over an unnecessary crackdown on a nonexistent problem. The same was true for millions of international observers, especially after images surfaced this week of a French police squadron surrounding a Muslim woman sunbathing on a beach in Nice, demanding that she remove portions of her clothing in broad daylight.

The French court ultimately agreed, calling burkini bans an insult to “fundamental freedoms” such as “the freedom of conscience and personal liberty.”

And yet a significant majority of the French do not view the bans as a problem. According to a poll released this week by the survey firm IFOP, 64 percent approve of the state policing what Muslim women wear to the beach. Likewise, most of France’s major politicians – conservative and liberal – seem to agree that the burkini has no place in their county.

For those on the right, including former president Nicolas Sarkozy, the burkini is a “provocation,” a symbol of radical Islam in a country still reeling from the terrorist attacks in Paris last fall and in Nice in July. For those on the left, such as Prime Minister Manuel Valls, the burkini is a means of “enslavement,” the subjugation of women to a patriarchal religion.

But these different objections to the burkini are rooted in the same soil: France’s unique – some would say bizarre – ideology of secularism.

Ever since the French Revolution of 1789, France has aspired to an ideal of secular democracy completely free from the influence of any church or creed. But the initial prohibition against the state – or any of its representatives – showing religious preference eventually became a prohibition against private citizens showing any religious preference in public.

For many, the burkini – like the headscarf and the burqa before it – is seen as precisely that kind of public religious expression, decidedly unwelcome in a universalist republic of equal citizens.

In 2004, in another epic controversy, France passed a law banning the hijab – the headscarf – in public schools; in 2010, it became the first European country to ban the face-covering burqa outright.

Muslims see these bans – and especially the recent ban on the burkini – as little but thinly veiled institutionalized Islamophobia in a country that is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in Europe.

Unlike the bans on the other Muslim garments, the burkini bans emerged in the immediate aftermath of the recent terror attacks – and, notably, in the same region that the Nice attack had targeted. In that attack, a Tunisian resident of the Mediterranean city killed 86 and injured hundreds in a murderous truck rampage.

For Joan Wallach Scott, a leading expert on French secularism and the author of “The Politics of the Veil,” the burkini ban is an unmistakable response to terrorism.

“What’s happening right now is a displacement of the anxiety after the attacks last fall and then in Nice,” she said. “It’s a displacement of the anxiety about security, and the sense that nothing can be done to protect anyone.”