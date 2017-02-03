French leader: 'No doubt' that Louvre attack was terror

PARIS -- A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" attacked soldiers on patrol Friday near the Louvre Museum in Paris in what the French president called a terrorist attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

The attack at an entrance to the shopping mall that extends beneath the museum sowed panic and highlighted again the threat that French officials say hangs over the country, which was hit repeatedly by extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016.

There were no immediate details about the identity of the attacker, who has been hospitalized. Anti-terrorism prosecutors took charge of the investigation and French President Francois Hollande said the assailant would be questioned "when it is possible to do so."

The Louvre — one of France's and the world's biggest tourist attractions — went into emergency lockdown after the attack. The 1,200 people inside at the time were first shuttled into windowless rooms as part of a special security protocol, then were evacuated later.

The famed, sprawling museum in central Paris will remain closed for the rest of Friday for further security reasons but will reopen on Saturday, Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay told reporters.

At a news conference in Malta, site of a European Union summit, Hollande said the situation around the Paris landmark museum is "totally under control" but the overall threat to France remains. He praised the courage of the French troops, and insisted the incident showed the need for the increased security patrols deployed around France since attacks in 2015.

The attack's timing was poor for Paris, coming just hours before the city was unveiling its completed bid for the 2024 Olympics. Paris is competing against Budapest and Los Angeles for the games, which it hasn't hosted since 1924.

A police union official said the Louvre attacker was carrying two backpacks and had two machetes. He said the man launched himself at the soldiers when they told him he couldn't bring his bags into the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall underneath the world-famous museum where the "Mona Lisa" hangs.

"That's when he got the knife out and that's when he tried to stab the soldier," said the official, Yves Lefebvre.

The four soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker before opening fire, said Benoit Brulon, a spokesman for the military force that patrols Paris and its major tourist attractions.

The military patrols — numbering about 3,500 soldiers in the Paris area — were instituted following the January 2015 attacks on Paris' satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and reinforced after Nov. 13 bomb-and-gun attacks that left 130 people dead at the city's Bataclan concert hall and other sites.

Friday's attacker slightly injured one of the soldiers in the scalp, officials said. Another soldier opened fire, gravely wounding the attacker.

"He is wounded in the stomach," said police chief Michel Cadot. "He is conscious and he was moving."

Checks of the man's two backpacks found they didn't contain explosives, he said. Cadot said a second person who was "acting suspiciously" also was arrested but appeared not to have been linked to the attack.

Jeff Schaeffer, Sylvie Corbet, Samuel Petrequin and Alex Turnbull of the Associated Press contributed to this report.