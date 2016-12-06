German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a general party conference of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Essen, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
German Chancellor and Chairwomen of the CDU, Angela Merkel, gestures after her speech as part of a general party conference of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Essen, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
December 06, 2016 10:23 AM
Germany's Merkel re-elected as conservative party leader
Associated Press
BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel has won a new two-year term as leader of Germany's main conservative party after stressing her determination to prevent a repeat of last year's huge migrant influx.
Merkel ran unopposed Tuesday for the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union – the springboard for her run for a fourth term as chancellor in next year's German election. She won 89.5 percent of delegates' votes at a congress in the western city of Essen – solid though short of the 96.7 percent she won two years ago.
The vote came after a speech in which Merkel struck a decidedly conservative note, telling members that she wants to stem the influx of migrants, speed up deportations and ban face-covering veils where possible.