Grief erupts in Italy while nation honors, buries dead

ASCOLI PICENO, Italy – Mourners in Italy prayed, hugged, wept and even applauded as coffins carrying victims of the country’s devastating earthquake passed by at a state funeral Saturday, grieving as one nation after three desperate days of trying to save as many people as possible.

In the central town of Ascoli Piceno, they gathered to bid farewell to 35 of the 291 people confirmed dead so far after the quake that struck a swath of countryside early Wednesday at the foothills of the central Apennine mountains.

The caskets of 35 people had been brought to a community gym – one of the few structures in the area still intact and large enough to hold hundreds of mourners. The local bishop, Giovanni D’Ercole, celebrated Mass beneath a crucifix he had retrieved from one of the damaged churches in the picturesque area of medieval stone towns and hamlets.

Many mourners were recovering from injuries themselves. Everywhere people knelt at coffins, tears running down their cheeks, their arms around loved ones.

As all of Italy observed a day of national mourning, with flags at half-staff, Bishop D’Ercole urged residents to rebuild their communities.

“Don’t be afraid to cry out your suffering – I have seen a lot of this – but please do not lose courage,” D’Ercole said in his homily. “Only together can we rebuild our houses and our churches. Together, above all, we will be able to restore life to our communities.”

The bishop recalled the heartbreaking story of 9-year-old Giulia Rinaldo, whose embrace apparently allowed her younger sister Giorgia to survive.

He said 15 hours after the quake struck Wednesday, firefighters were using their hands to dig out the two sisters.

“The older one, Giulia, was sprawled over the smaller one, Giorgia. Giulia, dead, Giorgia, alive. Giulia was among those buried Saturday, while her younger sister had her 4th birthday at a hospital, trying to recover from the traumatizing ordeal.

Before Saturday’s mass funeral, President Sergio Mattarella visited Amatrice, which bore the brunt of destruction with 230 fatalities and a town turned to rubble and dust. Many of the dead from Amatrice are now in a refrigerated morgue in an airport hangar in Rieti, the provincial capital 40 miles away, awaiting identification.

On Tuesday, a memorial service will be held for the dead of Amatrice.