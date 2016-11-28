Gunfight kills 1, injures 9 in New Orleans tourist area

NEW ORLEANS – Police had already increased patrols in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter before gunfire erupted early Sunday, leaving one man dead and nine people wounded in a tourist district famed for its bars, bright lights and live music.

Extra uniformed and plainclothes officers were on duty and ambulance crews were on standby for what Mayor Mitch Landrieu said was supposed to be a festive time with college and pro football games in the city and people vacationing over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said officers responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the shooting at Iberville and Bourbon streets.

Harrison said none of the victims was an intended target when two other men began arguing and shooting. Investigators continued searching Sunday night for the suspects, who fled on foot. Landrieu said authorities believe the suspects are from out of town.

Fillon wins French race

Francois Fillon won France’s first-ever conservative presidential primary Sunday after promising drastic free-market reforms and a crackdown on immigration and Islamic extremism, beating a more moderate rival who had warned of encroaching populism.

Polls suggest the 62-year-old Fillon, prime minister in 2007-2012 under ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, would have a good chance of winning the French presidency in the April-May election.

Fillon’s toughest challenge ahead is likely to be far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is running an anti-establishment campaign that targets immigrants, France’s large Muslim minority and the European Union.

Socialist President Francois Hollande is expected to announce in the coming weeks whether he will seek re-election, but the French left has been deeply weakened by Hollande’s extreme unpopularity.

Fillon enjoyed a surprise surge in popularity in recent weeks over longtime conservative front-runner Alain Juppe, another former prime minister. With results from 96 percent of voting stations, organizers of the Republicans party primary said Fillon had 66.5 percent of votes and Juppe 33.5 percent.

Syrian forces advance

Thousands of Syrian civilians fled fierce fighting in Aleppo on Sunday as government forces moved within a mile of slicing the city’s last rebel-held stronghold in half.

At least 500 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in a 13-day offensive led by President Bashar al-Assad’s troops on the east side of a city that has taken on huge symbolic importance in the Syrian civil war. Under siege and with no food aid left, half a million civilians are now trapped there.

Assad’s soldiers – supported by Russian- and Iran-backed forces – advanced on the rebel-held districts in a pincer movement Sunday, taking the neighborhoods of Jabal Badra and Baadeen in the east and advancing slowly through al-Sakhur in the west.

Israelis kill 4 militants

Israeli aircraft struck a machine gun-mounted vehicle inside Syria on Sunday, killing four Islamic State-affiliated militants inside after they had opened fire on a military patrol on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

Israel has been largely unaffected by the Syrian civil war raging next door, suffering only sporadic incidents of spillover fire. But Sunday’s event, in the Golan Heights, appears to be a rare case of an intentional shooting ambush by Islamic militants targeting Israeli troops.