Hurricane on path to Haiti, Cuba

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – An extremely dangerous Hurricane Matthew moved slowly over the Caribbean on Sunday, following a track that authorities warned could trigger devastating floods in parts of Haiti.

The powerful Category 4 hurricane had winds of 145 mph on Sunday evening. Its center was expected to pass to the east of Jamaica and then cross over or be close to the southwestern tip of Haiti tonight before reaching Cuba on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Forecasters said the southern Haitian countryside around Jeremie and Les Cayes could see the worst of the rains and punishing winds.

52 die in clash at Ethiopia festival

Dozens of people were crushed to death Sunday in a stampede in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse an anti-government protest that grew out of a massive religious festival, witnesses said.

The Oromia regional government confirmed the death toll at 52. The stampede occurred in one of the East African country’s most politically sensitive regions, which has seen months of sometimes deadly demonstrations demanding wider freedoms.

‘Apprentice’ host elected in Brazil

A millionaire businessman who used to tell people “You are fired!” as host of a reality TV show won the mayoral race in Brazil’s biggest city Sunday, underscoring voters’ myriad beefs with traditional politicians.

Joao Doria, the former host of “The Apprentice Brazil,” won with 53 percent of vote in Sao Paulo after campaigning on the slogan “I’m not a politician, I’m a businessman.”

He beat a crowded field that included incumbent Fernando Haddad, a key member of the Workers’ Party.