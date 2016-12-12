IS militants retake ancient Syrian city

BEIRUT – Islamic State militants recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra from Syrian troops Sunday, according to both sides in the battle, scoring a major advance after a year of setbacks in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

In winning back Palmyra, the extremist group appeared to be taking advantage of the Syrian and Russian preoccupation with Aleppo, timing its attack to coincide with a major government offensive to capture the last remaining opposition-held neighborhoods in the northern city.

Palmyra, with its towering 2,000-year-old ruins, holds mostly symbolic meaning in the wider civil war, although its location in central Syria also gives it some strategic significance.

Islamic State militants re-entered the city Saturday for the first time since they were expelled by Syrian and Russian forces nine months ago.

The militants had spent 10 months in Palmyra, during which they blew up a number of temples and caused other destruction – severing the heads of statues and partially damaging two temples and famous arch.

Palmyra was a major tourist attraction before Syria’s civil war began in 2011.

Sunday’s takeover came hours after government troops and Russian air raids pushed the group out the city’s perimeter.

IS militants later regrouped and attacked from multiple sides, forcing government troops to retreat.