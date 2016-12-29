Israeli justice officials to issue update on Netanyahu probe

JERUSALEM — Israel's Justice Ministry and police say they will issue an update "in due time" about an ongoing probe into suspicions surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli media are reporting that the attorney general will soon announce a criminal investigation into Netanyahu. The Justice Ministry would not confirm the reports, but issued a brief statement late Wednesday about the planned update.

Israeli Channel 10 TV says Netanyahu is suspected in two cases, one of which is "grave and supported by evidence." The Ynet news website reports Netanyahu will be summoned for investigation in the coming days. Police said Thursday that the media reports contained "speculations and disinformation."

Leading Israeli opposition lawmaker Erel Margalit of the Zionist Union party has been campaigning for a formal investigation into suspicions of prominent donors improperly transferring money for Netanyahu's personal use, as well as reports that Netanyahu's personal attorney represented a German firm involved in a $1.5 billion sale of submarines to Israel.

In July, the attorney general announced he was looking into matters concerning Netanyahu but did not disclose what they were. Israeli media at the time reported they were related to Netanyahu's personal finances. A Netanyahu spokesman told Israeli media there was "nothing" behind the suspicions.