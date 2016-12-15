- Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nagato, western Japan, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Despite continued sanctions on Russia, Abe is eager to make progress on a 70-year-old territorial dispute that has kept their countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War II. (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)
December 15, 2016 8:08 AM
Kremlin denies report that Putin was involved in DNC hacks
Associated Press
NBC News on Wednesday quoted U.S. intelligence officials as saying that Putin "became personally involved in the covert Russian campaign."
Asked about the report, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov today dismissed it as "laughable nonsense."
Russia, blamed by the CIA for helping President-elect Donald Trump in last month's U.S. presidential election, has vehemently denied accusations that it orchestrated hackers to work against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.