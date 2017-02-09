Lawmakers request Venezeula sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela – A bipartisan group of 34 U.S. lawmakers has sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to step up pressure on Venezuela’s government by immediately sanctioning officials responsible for corruption and human rights abuses, The Associated Press has learned.

The letter was partly prompted by an AP investigation, which it cites, that found corruption in Venezuela’s food imports. It also calls for a thorough probe into alleged drug trafficking and support for Middle Eastern terror groups by the country’s new vice president, Tareck El Aissami.

El Aissami has been the target of U.S. law enforcement since his days as interior minister almost a decade ago, and has been tied to bribes paid to officials by the nation’s top convicted drug trafficker. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have been tense for years. And at Congress’ insistence, President Barack Obama sanctioned several top Venezuelan officials for cracking down on opponents or helping smuggle cocaine to the U.S.