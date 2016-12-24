Libyan hijacking ends peacefully in Malta

VALLETTA, Malta – Two Libyan hijackers diverted a domestic flight to the Mediterranean island of Malta on Friday to demand asylum in Europe and create a new political party in honor of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, officials said.

After hours of negotiations, the standoff ended peacefully with the hijackers freeing all 117 people on board and walking off the plane to surrender.

The hijacked Airbus A320 flight, operated by Afriqiyah Airways, was traveling from the Libyan oasis city of Sabha to the coastal city of Tripoli when it was diverted to Malta and landed at 11:34 a.m. local time.

Malta state television TVM said the two hijackers had hand grenades and had threatened to explode them.

Afriqiyah Airways said when the plane reached a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet, pilot Ali Milad was told the hijackers were armed and wanted to land in Rome. Milad suggested landing in Tripoli, the hijackers refused, and a decision was made to land in Malta due to fuel limitations.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters the hijackers wanted negotiators to board the plane after it landed, but his government refused and insisted that all passengers and crew be released.

The hijackers then allowed the plane’s doors to open at 1:44 p.m. and a staircase was brought over so freed passengers could disembark in groups.

Muscat announced that the hijacking was over in a tweet at 3:44 p.m.

In a later statement, the government said initial forensic investigations showed that the weapons used by the hijackers were identical “replica” weapons – imitation weapons that may not actually fire but are difficult to distinguish visually from real guns.

Late Friday, security experts were still checking the aircraft for explosives or other arms.

Milad, the pilot, identified the two hijackers as Moussa Shaha and Ahmed Ali, who other Libyan officials said were in their 20s.

The pilot said the men were seeking political asylum in Europe and wanted to set up a political party called “the New Fateh.” Fateh is a reference to Gadhafi, who led the Fateh revolution after his coup in 1969.