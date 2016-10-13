London Zoo calls police after reported gorilla escape

LONDON – The London Zoo has said it is "managing an incident" after reports that a gorilla has escaped from its enclosure.

The zoo in central London near Regent's Park summoned police for help Thursday evening.

Witness Brad Evans told BBC Radio that he was drinking coffee in the zoo cafeteria when zoo workers told them there were locked in and couldn't leave because a gorilla had gotten out of its enclosure.

He said minutes later heavily armed police turned up at the zoo and that he was permitted to leave shortly afterward.

Police said they were responding to an ongoing situation at the zoo. A police statement said they were at the zoo to support Zoological Society of London staff.

The zoo's website indicates at least seven gorillas reside in its Gorilla Kingdom attraction.

Further details weren't immediately available. Police didn't comment on any possible threat to the public.

It is now known if the gorilla managed to escape the zoo's premises into the heavily populated urban neighborhood.