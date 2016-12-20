Man arrested in Berlin truck attack released

Police officers search for evidence at the bank of a river in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the spot where the truck is assumed to have been parked prior to the attack on the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
General view of the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German chancellor Angela Merkel, left and Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller, attend a memorial service in the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin for the victims of a truck attack, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016, one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people. ( Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP)
A trail of devastation is left behind in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A trail of devastation is left behind in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Firefighters look at a toppled Christmas tree after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
From left, the Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a flower ceremony at the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a statement at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Candles burn near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Police officers carrying machine guns patrol at the Christmas market in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. A truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin the evening before and killed several people. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)
Firefighters stand next to a damaged truck in Berlin, Germany,Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. The truck ran into a crowded Christmas market the evening before and killed several people. ( Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
Flowers are placed near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Police officers search for evidence at the bank of a river in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the spot where the truck is assumed to have been parked prior to the attack on the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to sign the condolence book at the Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016, one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin and killed several people.. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP)
German chancellor Angela Merkel, left and Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller, attend a memorial service in the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin for the victims of a truck attack, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016, one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people. ( Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP)
A man lights a candle in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Police officers search for evidence at the bank of a river in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the spot where the truck is assumed to have been parked prior to the attack on the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
French soldiers patrol in the Christmas market in Marseille, Southern France, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market killing a number of people Monday evening in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
People react near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
People place flowers near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, bottom left, visits the site of the attack in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
December 20, 2016 1:45 PM
Man arrested in Berlin truck attack released
BERLIN -- German prosecutors say a man arrested after the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market has been released because there isn't sufficient evidence to tie him to the rampage.
Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that that the man, a Pakistani citizen who came to Germany last year as an asylum-seeker, denied involvement in the attack that killed 12 people and injured nearly 50 others.
They noted that witnesses were able to follow the truck's driver from the scene but lost track of him. The man arrested matched witness descriptions of the truck driver, but investigators haven't been able to prove he was in the truck's cab at the time of the attack.
Under German law, prosecutors have until the end of the calendar day following an arrest to seek a formal arrest warrant keeping a suspect in custody.
The White House says President Barack Obama has spoken by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and offered his condolences for the attack.
The White House says Obama reiterated a U.S. offer of assistance. He also underscored that "no attack could sway our determination and that of our German allies to defeat terrorism in all of its forms."
The White House says Obama also expressed his appreciation for Merkel's steadfast leadership in shared efforts to "root out the scourge of terrorism and defend our way of life."
Associated Press writers Frank Jordan in Berlin and Greg Katz in London contributed.