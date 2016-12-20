Man arrested in Berlin truck attack released



Police officers search for evidence at the bank of a river in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the spot where the truck is assumed to have been parked prior to the attack on the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



General view of the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



German chancellor Angela Merkel, left and Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller, attend a memorial service in the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin for the victims of a truck attack, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016, one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people. ( Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP)



A trail of devastation is left behind in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



A trail of devastation is left behind in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



Firefighters look at a toppled Christmas tree after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)



From left, the Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a flower ceremony at the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)



German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a statement at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)



Candles burn near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Police officers carrying machine guns patrol at the Christmas market in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. A truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin the evening before and killed several people. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)



Firefighters stand next to a damaged truck in Berlin, Germany,Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. The truck ran into a crowded Christmas market the evening before and killed several people. ( Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)



Flowers are placed near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Police officers search for evidence at the bank of a river in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the spot where the truck is assumed to have been parked prior to the attack on the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to sign the condolence book at the Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016, one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin and killed several people.. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP)



German chancellor Angela Merkel, left and Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller, attend a memorial service in the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin for the victims of a truck attack, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016, one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people. ( Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP)



A man lights a candle in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Police officers search for evidence at the bank of a river in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the spot where the truck is assumed to have been parked prior to the attack on the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



French soldiers patrol in the Christmas market in Marseille, Southern France, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market killing a number of people Monday evening in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)



People react near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



People place flowers near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)