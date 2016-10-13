Mexican state to fund inspection of site where remains found

MEXICO CITY – A woman who has spent 12 years searching for her daughter in a northern Mexican state says the governor has promised to devote resources to inspect a site where thousands of bone fragments have been found.

Silvia Ortiz is also spokeswoman for Grupo Vida, a group of families looking for missing relatives in Coahuila state. She said Thursday that they will resume their search this weekend at the rural site where the fragments were found and meet again with Gov. Ruben Moreira.

State prosecutor Homero Ramos Gloria reported this week that more than 4,600 bone fragments were collected from the 26-acre site since April 2015.

Testing has determined that at least some of the remains are human, but it's not known how many people they may belong to.