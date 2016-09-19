Militants kill 17 at Kashmir camp

MUMBAI, India – In the deadliest attack against Indian forces in more than a decade, militants sneaked into an army encampment in the disputed territory of Kashmir early Sunday and opened fire on sleeping soldiers, killing at least 17 and wounding dozens.

The four assailants, who also threw grenades that caused tents and temporary shelters to catch fire at the army brigade headquarters at Uri, were killed in a six-hour gun battle with security forces, authorities said.

Indian officials blamed the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Muhammad for the attack, saying authorities had recovered weapons from the assailants that carried Pakistani markings. Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, the director of military operations, said he contacted his Pakistani counterpart to convey “serious concerns.”

Pakistan denied involvement in the attack.

Syrian forces attack Aleppo

Syria’s fragile cease-fire started to unravel Sunday with the first aerial attacks on rebel-held neighborhoods of Aleppo and a southern village that killed at least eight people.

The seven-day cease-fire was supposed to end at midnight Sunday. The U.S. and Russia had said that if it held for seven days, it should be followed by the establishment of a Joint Implementation Center for both countries to coordinate targeting of Islamic State and al-Qaida militants.

Despite largely holding, the cease-fire had been repeatedly violated by both sides, and aid convoys have not reached besieged rebel-held neighborhoods of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and one-time commercial center, which has been the center of violence in recent months.

Durst assigned to Indiana prison

Real estate heir Robert Durst has been assigned to an Indiana prison that has a medical unit rather than the California prison requested because he faces a murder trial in Los Angeles, his attorney Dick DeGuerin said Sunday.

DeGuerin said Sunday that the Bureau of Prisons has assigned Durst, 72, to the federal prison in Terre Haute. Durst is serving seven years and a month at the jail in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, after pleading guilty in New Orleans to a federal weapons charge.

He’s charged in California with killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000 to keep her from talking to New York prosecutors about the disappearance of his first wife in 1982.

‘Sound of Music’ actress dies at 73

Charmian Carr, the actress best known for sweetly portraying the eldest von Trapp daughter in Rogers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” has died. She was 73.

Carr died Saturday of complications from a rare form of dementia in Los Angeles, Carr’s spokesman, Harlan Boll, said.

At age 21, the actress portrayed Liesl von Trapp in the 1965 film version of the musical “The Sound of Music.” She performed the song “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.” Her only other major role was starring in the Stephen Sondheim TV musical “Evening Primrose.”