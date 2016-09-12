N. Korea guest workers new target after test

SEOUL, South Korea – As the international community looks for new ways to punish North Korea for its latest nuclear test, one area is emerging as the next front to apply pressure: North Korea’s practice of sending workers overseas to earn money for the regime.

The United States and South Korea had already started quietly trying to persuade host countries to stop allowing in North Korean guest workers, according to people who work in both governments. That drive is likely to accelerate now that North Korea has shown that new sanctions imposed this year have failed to dissuade it from pursuing nuclear weapons.

“There’s going to be a global-shaming campaign,” said Andrei Lankov, an expert on North Korea at Kookmin University in Seoul, citing conversations with officials.

In the five years since Kim Jong Un took over, North Korea has dramatically stepped up the number of people it sends abroad to earn hard currency. At least 50,000 North Koreans – and by some estimates, double that – are working in more than two dozen foreign countries. The vast majority, about 80 percent, are in China and Russia, toiling in garment factories and on construction sites, or felling trees in Siberian forests.

There have also been numerous reports of North Korean doctors working in Cambodia and Libya, sculptors building statues in Senegal and Namibia, and laborers on building sites in Mongolia and in the soccer stadiums of Qatar.

The North Koreans are sent abroad usually for three years and are still tightly controlled outside the totalitarian country. At one garment factory in northern China, visited by a Washington Post reporter last year, North Korean women lived in small dormitories inside the factory and were allowed to go out to the market only once a week and only in small groups, so they could keep an eye on one another.

While they’re abroad, the North Koreans are allowed to keep one-third of their earnings – or $100 out of their monthly $300 salary for the seamstresses in China – and the rest goes to the regime. The Seoul-based Database Center for North Korean Human Rights estimates that the Kim regime now earns $300 million a year this way.

This is a considerable amount for North Korea. Its exports to China, by far its largest trading partner, totaled $227 million last year, according to South Korea’s International Trade Association.

Given that North Korea’s main exports – mineral resources like coal and iron ore – were explicitly banned under U.N. sanctions imposed in March following the previous nuclear test, analysts expect Pyongyang to become increasingly reliant on labor to generate hard currency.

That’s where the “shaming campaign” comes in. The international community is now talking about more sanctions against North Korea.

“We will be working very closely in the Security Council and beyond to come up with the strongest possible measure against North Korea’s latest actions,” Sung Kim, the American point man on North Korea, told reporters Sunday in Tokyo.

The new campaign has already paid some dividends. Malta, the smallest country in the European Union, effectively expelled 20 laborers who had been working on construction sites and in garment factories in July by declining to extend their work permits. Poland stopped issuing visas for North Korean workers after the nuclear test in January, the Voice of America radio station reported in June, quoting a Polish foreign ministry official. Poland had granted visas for 156 North Koreans in 2015, mainly to work in its shipyards.

But the campaign also faces some inherent constraints. For one, China and Russia, the hosts of the vast majority of the workers, have not traditionally seemed to worry about what other countries think of them.

Analysts are divided on the merits of clamping down on North Korea’s labor exports.

“I think that there is clearly a benefit to allowing North Koreans to experience something of the outside world,” said Go Myong-hyun, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul and the author of a 2014 report on North Korean labor exports. “But the downside is great.”

Some of the income is going toward North Korea’s developments of weapons of mass destruction, Go said.