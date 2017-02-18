N. Korea rejecting autopsy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader’s estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Pyongyang’s ambassador said Malaysian officials may be “trying to conceal something” and “colluding with hostile forces.”

Indonesia’s police chief, meanwhile, said an Indonesian woman arrested for suspected involvement in the death of Kim Jong Nam was duped into thinking she was part of a prank.

Speaking to reporters gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia conducted the autopsy on Kim Jong Nam “unilaterally and excluding our attendance.”

Kim Jong Nam, who was 45 or 46 and had lived in exile for years, suddenly fell ill at the Kuala Lumpur airport Monday as he waited for a flight home to Macau. Dizzy and in pain, he told medical workers at the airport he had been sprayed with a chemical. He died while being taken to a hospital.

Kang said the fact that Malaysia has yet to hand over the body “strongly suggests that the Malaysian side is trying to conceal something which needs more time and deceive us, and that they are colluding with the hostile forces towards us who are desperate to harm us.”

Malaysia said Friday that officials were not yet willing to hand the body over to the North Koreans because it wants DNA samples from Kim Jong Nam’s family as part of the post-mortem procedure.

Malaysian police have arrested three people in the investigation but have released few details.

Indonesian police chief Tito Karnavian, citing information received from Malaysian authorities, told reporters in Indonesia’s Aceh province that Siti Aisyah, 25, was paid to be involved in “Just For Laughs” style pranks, a reference to a popular hidden camera show. He said she and another woman persuaded men to close their eyes and then spayed them with water.