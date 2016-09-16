- This undated handout photo from NASA shows astronaut Kate Rubins aboard the International Space Station wearing a hand-painted spacesuit decorated by childhood cancer patients at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. NASA said Rubins will chat from the space station with patients during a 20-minute call on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (NASA via AP)
September 16, 2016 8:47 AM
NASA astronaut wears spacesuit painted by kids with cancer
Associated Press
HOUSTON — Some childhood cancer patients will chat today with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station wearing a hand-painted spacesuit they helped decorate.
NASA says astronaut Kate Rubins will wear the suit, dubbed "Courage," during a 20-minute chat this afternoon with patients from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Rubins has a degree in cancer biology. NASA says she will answer questions from the patients.
Three hand-painted suits have been created through the project that NASA says is designed "to raise awareness about the benefits of pairing art with medicine."