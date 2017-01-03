Netanyahu questioned about alleged bribes

JERUSALEM – Israeli police investigators questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for three hours Monday night as part of a criminal probe into whether he received bribes from wealthy businessmen.

Although no charges have been filed, the questioning at the prime minister’s official residence marked an escalation in a long-running graft investigation. Afterward, the Israeli police released a short statement confirming that they had questioned Netanyahu over the allegations, but they provided no further details.

The Israeli media, however, reported that the investigation centered on evidence that the prime minister had been given valuable gifts with the apparent expectation of political favors in return.

Netanyahu has vehemently denied wrongdoing, and did so again Monday.

“I have told you and I repeat: There will be nothing because there is nothing,” the prime minister told his ruling, right-wing Likud party.

Addressing the opposition, he said, “You will continue to inflate hot air balloons, and we will continue to lead the state of Israel.”

Opposition leaders said they were not celebrating the prime minister’s legal struggles. “This isn’t a happy day. This is a hard day for the state of Israel,” center-left leader Isaac Herzog said, according to Israeli media accounts.

Netanyahu’s predecessor, Ehud Olmert, stepped down in 2009 over corruption allegations. He is serving a 19-month prison sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice.

Allegations have long swirled around Netanyahu, who has been in office for eight years during his second stint as prime minister. But nothing has ever stuck.