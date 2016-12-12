New Italian coalition government to be sworn in

ROME – The Italian president's office says Italian foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni has formed a new government.

Palace official Ugo Zampetti told reporters Gentiloni would be sworn in as premier with the rest of his new Cabinet later Monday night.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan will remain in his post as part of the new coalition government.

Gentiloni was tapped by President Sergio Matterella on Sunday to form a new government after Matteo Renzi resigned last week after voters rejected government-championed reforms.