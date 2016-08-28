Nigeria president says Boko Haram leader has been wounded

NAIROBI, Kenya – Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the military wounded the leader of Boko Haram, his country's homegrown Islamic extremist group.

Nigeria's military said last week it had wounded Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in an airstrike. The military said Shekau had been "fatally wounded" but stopped short of saying that he was dead.

Boko Haram, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, no longer holds any Nigerian territory and the group has split into small groups attacking soft targets, said Buhari on Sunday, speaking on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development in Kenya.

Boko Haram appears to be fractured by a leadership struggle after the Islamic State group recently announced it had a new leader. Shekau has insisted he is still in charge.