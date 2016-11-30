Sergey Karjakin, left, of Russia, and defending champion Magnus Carlsen, of Norway, concentrate on the board during the tie breaker round of the World Chess Championship, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Defending champion Magnus Carlsen, right, of Norway, makes a move against Sergey Karjakin, of Russia, during the tie breaker round of the World Chess Championship, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
November 30, 2016 4:50 PM
Norwegian vies with Russian at World Chess Championship
Associated Press
NEW YORK – The World Chess Championship has come down to a series of lightning-fast games that will determine whether the title goes to reigning champ Magnus Carlsen of Norway or challenger Sergey Karjakin (SEHR'-gay kar-YAH'-keen) of Russia.
The two are facing off Wednesday in New York.
After 12 games played in the past three weeks, it's still a tie between the world's two top grandmasters.
Organizers expect about 6 million people around the world plan to follow a series of quick tie-breaking games — sort of like sudden death play in football.
The championship prize is $1.1 million divided between the two players. The winner gets 60 percent.