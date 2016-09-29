Obama: Peres never gave up on peace

JERUSALEM – Israelis awoke Wednesday to news that Shimon Peres, one of the founders of the state of Israel, had died of complications of a massive stroke. Immediately – on TV shows and in coffee shops – they began to debate his long and complex legacy as tributes poured in from abroad.

The 93-year-old former prime minister, Israeli president and Nobel Peace Prize winner died at a Tel Aviv hospital surrounded by his family before dawn Wednesday.

Peres arrived in British Palestine as a young boy from a town in what is now Belarus. He began his career as a security hawk who helped turn Israel into a nuclear power, only to become the ultimate dove, who until the very end was pushing for peace with the Palestinians.

At the Sheba Medical Center, his son Chemi Peres thanked those around the world who offered support and prayers since Peres’s stroke earlier this month. Until Tuesday, doctors had expressed guarded optimism that Peres might recover, but his condition deteriorated quickly in the past 24 hours.

“The loss we feel today belongs to all of Israel, we all share this pain,” Chemi Peres said.

Rafi Walden, Peres’s personal physician and son-in-law, said Peres was in robust health until being felled by the stroke Sept. 13. The family said that Peres wanted any useful organs donated for transplant. His corneas were removed.

Walden said President Barack Obama called the family and spoke with Peres’s daughter to express his condolences.

Israel officials scrambled to finalize funeral arrangements. A former top aide to Peres said it was likely his body will lie in state at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem today, when the public will be allowed to pay their respects. Then Friday, his remains will be moved by procession to nearby Mount Herzl for burial.

The list of attendees was being confirmed.

Israel’s education minister, Naftali Bennett, directed that all of Israel’s school children dedicate a portion of the day on Thursday to the study of the life of Peres.

Abroad, Peres is best known as Israel’s elder statesman, the grandfatherly man who liked poetry and a glass of wine – a leader hailed for his optimism, vigor and pursuit of a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who themselves seek an end to the almost 50-year military occupation and a sovereign state.

At home, Peres was most beloved in his later years, especially during his term as Israeli president, a largely ceremonial post. But his six-decade legacy is complex in Israel. Though he served as prime minister, he was also rejected by voters in other races.

Many Israelis have turned away from Peres’s signal achievement, the hammering out of the 1993 Oslo Accords, the beginning of what has become a faltering peace process with the Palestinians.

Peres shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994 with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat for the peace accord.

Peres’s tenure in power lasted through 10 U.S. presidents. He served in top government posts, including two terms as prime minister. He was also foreign minister, information minister, finance minister and defense minister.

In an unusually personal statement, Obama said that no Israeli did more over so many years as Peres to build the alliance with the United States.

“I will always be grateful that I was able to call Shimon my friend,” Obama said.

He praised the Israeli leader’s “unshakable moral foundation and unflagging optimism.”

“Perhaps because he had seen Israel surmount overwhelming odds, Shimon never gave up on the possibility of peace between Israelis, Palestinians and Israel’s neighbors – not even after the heartbreak of the night in Tel Aviv that took Yitzhak Rabin,” Obama said.

Rabin, then prime minister, was assassinated by a Jewish extremist in 1995 as he worked to build a lasting peace with the Palestinians. Peres succeeded Rabin as prime minister, one of three times he held the post.

“I’ll never forget how happy he was 23 years ago when he signed the Oslo Accords on the White House lawn, heralding a more hopeful era in Israeli-Palestinian relations,” former President Bill Clinton said in a statement.

“His critics called him a dreamer. That he was – a lucid, eloquent dreamer until the very end,” said Clinton, who planned to attend the funeral.

A campaign aide to Hillary Clinton said she will not attend the funeral. The Democratic presidential nominee plans events in New Hampshire, Iowa and Florida the rest of this week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a moment of silence during meetings on Wednesday. “I bow my head in memory of the beloved Peres, someone revered by the entire people,” said Netanyahu, who as a leader of the Likud party was often a political rival to Peres and his Labor party.