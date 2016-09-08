Paris attack suspect invokes silence for 3rd time with judge

PARIS – Austrian prosecutors have charged two men with being part of a terrorist organization in connection with investigations into last year's Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

A statement from the Salzburg prosecutors office Thursday says the two are suspected of helping two other suspects who Austria extradited to France earlier this year through "logistics as well as through gathering information and arranging contacts."

The two are identified as a 26-year old Moroccan and a 40-year old Algerian but are not named in keeping with Austrian privacy laws. They also are charged with belonging to a criminal organization.

The two extradited in July were a 35-year old Pakistani and a 29-year old Algerian. All four are believed to have come to Europe last year and shared the same Salzburg refugee shelter.