Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stops to receive flowers from 3-year old Jessica Atfield, after the queen and her husband Duke of Edinburgh, attended a church service at St Peter and St Paul church in West Newton, England, Sunday Feb. 5, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Duke of Edinburgh, centre, arrive at St Peter and St Paul at West Newton, England, Sunday Feb. 5, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
This photo by English photographer David Bailey of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, taken for the GREAT campaign in 2014, and is now reissued Monday Feb. 6, 2017, by Buckingham Palace to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking the 65th anniversary of the monarch's accession to the throne. In the photo, the Queen is wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery originally given to her by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947. (David Bailey via AP)
February 06, 2017 10:58 AM
Queen Elizabeth II marks record 65 years on throne
LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne.
The queen's Sapphire Jubilee was marked Monday with a 41-gun salute by World War I-era field guns in London's Green Park, and another 62-round gun salute at the Tower of London.
Buckingham Palace also released a photo of Elizabeth taken by British photographer David Bailey in 2014. In the picture, the monarch wears a suite of sapphire jewelry given to her by her father as a wedding gift in 1947.
The palace says the 90-year-old Elizabeth was spending the day quietly at her Sandringham estate in eastern England. She does not celebrate the anniversary of the date she became queen, known as Ascension Day, as it is also the anniversary of her father's death.
Elizabeth became monarch on the death of her father, King George VI, from lung cancer at age 56 on Feb. 6, 1952.
She surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain's longest-serving monarch in 2015.