Russia accuses US of conducting 'scorched earth' policy

MOSCOW – The Russian Foreign Ministry says the United States is conducting a "scorched earth" policy in relation to Russia during the final months of Barack Obama's presidency.

"This is very dangerous," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Thursday.

Zakharova says the U.S. is blocking the release of money to projects in Russia from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated amid the collapse of a failed cease-fire in Syria and U.S. accusations that Russia is meddling in U.S. presidential elections next month.

"Nobody should harbor the illusion that you can pressure Russia, neither the current American authorities nor those who will replace them," Zakharova said.