Official: Russia ambassador to Turkey has died

ANKARA, Turkey – The Latest on the attack on Russia's ambassador to Turkey (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A Russian official says that the country's ambassador to Turkey has died after being shot by a gunman in Ankara.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the announcement in a live televised statement.

Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was several minutes into a speech at the embassy-sponsored exhibition in the capital, Ankara, when a man wearing a suit and tie shouted "Allahu akbar" and fired at least eight shots, according to an AP photographer in the audience.

------

8:05 p.m.

The U.S. State Department has condemned the attack on the Russian ambassador in Turkey.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said that "we condemn this act of violence, whatever its source. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

------

7:55 p.m.

Turkey's private NTV television says police have shot and killed the gunman who attacked the Russian ambassador in Ankara.

NTV television, citing police sources, said the gunman was killed in a police operation inside an exhibition hall where the attack occurred.

------

7:45 p.m.

Russia's Foreign Ministry says that the country's ambassador to Turkey has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an attack at a photo exhibition in Ankara.

But Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova didn't give Ambassador Andrei Karlov's condition. Zakharova was speaking in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

------

7:25 p.m.

An Associated Press photographer says a gunman has fired shots at the Russian ambassador to Turkey. The ambassador's condition wasn't immediately known.

The attack occurred Monday at a photo exhibition in the capital Ankara, where the ambassador was making an address.

Photographs from the scene showed a man lying on the ground with an armed man dressed in a suit standing near him.