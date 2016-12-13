Russian opposition leader Navalny announces presidential bid

MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny today officially announced his bid to run in the 2018 presidential election.

Navalny said in a video statement posted on a new campaign website that "I will take part in the struggle for the post of president of Russia."

Russia's most widely-known opposition figure and a leading anti-corruption activist, Navalny has repeatedly said Putin and his inner circle are guilty of graft.

Navalny is currently on trial accused of fraud in a case that his supporters say is politically motivated — if he is convicted he would be barred from running for public office.

Putin hasn't said whether he will seek a fourth presidential term in the March 18 election, but he is widely expected to run.

Navalny has said repeatedly that he intended to stand for president but Tuesday's announcement marks the official launch of his campaign.

In his program, Navalny said that he would push for re-distributing wealth, fighting corruption, greater investment in education and health, political decentralization, judicial reform and a pull-back from involvement in foreign wars.

"It's time for us to choose not only a person at elections. It's time to choose between stagnation and a program of development," Navalny said in his video address.

Navalny heads the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which publishes extensive exposes about the personal wealth and alleged corruption of Russian officials, but he has no experience in public office.

In 2013, he won almost 30 percent of the vote when he stood in Moscow mayoral elections against the incumbent, pro-Putin candidate.